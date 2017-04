A Taneytown man was taken to a Baltimore hospital for non-life threatening burns Wednesday evening.

Theodore Daigle, of the 3000 block of Kump Station Road, was burning brush when he feel into the burn pile around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Taneytown volunteer fire company responded, and Daigle was flown to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center by Medevac helicopter to be treated for his injuries.