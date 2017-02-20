Parents, sheriff seeking information on Carroll woman missing 16 days

The parents of Kristin Marie Spurrier are pleading for any information that may lead to the whereabouts of their daughter, a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for 16 days.

"Kristin, if you are watching, please call us. We love you and the prayer that is over you is overwhelming. We are going to continue to pray for your safety and that you come home," Valerie Spurrier said at a news conference Monday morning. "We love you and we miss you."

Spurrier is believed to have last been seen at a Sunoco Gas Station at 10812 Resisterstown Road in Owings Mills, where she went to purchase drugs on Feb. 4. She has not made contact with her parents or friends or used social media in the past 16 days, which is unusual for her, said Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees at the news conference.

"Understanding the circumstances, and knowing she went down to the Owings Mills area to buy drugs and she's been missing, gives us fear," DeWees said after the news conference.

Spurrier is described as a 5-foot-5 white woman, weighing approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen getting into a 2010 gray Ford Fusion with Maryland tags 8C68690, DeWees said.

DeWees was joined by Spurrier's parents, who are offering a reward for information that helps lead to their daughter's safe return. The reward amount was not disclosed at the news conference.

Spurrier is believed to have gone to Owings Mills to purchase drugs. She was a recovering heroin addict, but she likely relapsed, DeWees said. Owings Mills is thought to be a stopping point for drugs coming from Baltimore into Carroll County, DeWees said after the press conference.

Spurrier made contact with a close friend around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4, which was the last time she spoke to anyone, DeWees said. DeWees said at this point, the law enforcement agency can only speculate if Spurrier is in danger, but said it is "highly unusual and concerns us" that she has not made contact in 16 days when she's usually in touch with friends or family daily.

"This is just a plea that if Kristin is watching, if she's somewhere that she can pick up the phone and call us or just reach out to us or family and let us know that she's OK that's what this is about," DeWees said.

It is unlike Kristin Spurrier to not reach out, Valerie Spurrier told reporters.

"She just wouldn't do that. She would have at least contacted her family, her boyfriend. She's had daily contact with him up until that point," Valerie Spurrier said. "So no, there's no reason to think Kristin would deliberately be not contacting the people who care about her."

Prior to her disappearance Kristin Spurrier was in "a great state of mind," her mother said.

"Her spirits were high, and I don't know what happened after that," she said.

Kristin Spurrier had drug addiction problems previously but had been doing well, Valerie Spurrier said, adding that her relapse came as a surprise. In 2013, Spurrier was arrested by Maryland State Police for possessing more than 10 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia, but the case was added to the Stet docket, meaning it was inactive, according to electronic court records.

The Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore City police are assisting the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Dustin Boone of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 410-386-2930.

