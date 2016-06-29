Mount Airy woman, Woodbine man arrested in connection with series of thefts

A Mount Airy woman and a Woodbine man are being held on $50,000 bond after they were arrested in connection with a series of store thefts.

Angela Marie King, 32, of the 6600 block of Runkles Road, and Thomas Leo Hurley Jr., 35, of the 14800 block of Frederick Road, were charged Wednesday with one count of conspiracy of theft scheme between $1,000 and $10,000, two counts of theft less than $1,000, and one count of theft scheme between $1,000 and $10,000, according to electronic court records.

They were each initially held Wednesday on $10,000 bond, which was raised to $50,000 after a bail review the same day, according to electronic court records.

King allegedly stole 11 rolls of copper over two visits, on May 11 and May 22, to a store in the 1700 block of West Old Liberty Road in Sykesville. She was caught on a surveillance camera the first time wearing a large sweatshirt before she got into a black truck, according to a statement of charges.

Thomas Leo Hurley Jr.

King allegedly returned to the store wearing the large sweatshirt again. A store employee attempted to stop her, but King got into the same black truck. As it drove away, the store employee recorded the truck's tag number. A search of the tag number through a database revealed that the tag was stolen in Howard County, according to the statement.

A deputy contacted a Howard County police officer who was working a case involving a string of thefts in which the two people involved drove a truck with the same stolen tag number. The officer provided the truck's original tag number, which allowed the deputy to identify Hurley as the driver and King as the passenger, according to the statement.

Between the two visits to the store, King stole nine rolls of copper wire with a total value of $863.44 and two rolls of bare copper with a total value of $389.98, according to the statement.

The two were connected to the store thefts after they were arrested Monday on separate burglary charges in Mount Airy, said Cpl. Jon Light, a spokesman for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Angela Marie King

King and Hurley each were charged with theft less than $1,000 and first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary after they stole a lawn trimmer out of a garage, according to the statement of probable cause.

They are also facing theft scheme, theft and malicious destruction charges in Howard County, according to electronic court records.

King is due in court on July 26 for the burglary charges and Sept. 13 for the store theft charges. A preliminary court date for Hurley has been set for July 28 for the burglary charges and Sept. 13 for the theft scheme charges.

