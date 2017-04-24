Hampstead man charged with second-degree assault

A Hampstead man is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly strangling a woman Sunday, April 23.

Robert Brian Kaltenbach, 53, of the 1000 block of Caton Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of intoxicated endangerment, according to electronic court records.

Hampstead police officers responded to the 1000 block of Caton Road for a report of an assault. The woman had left the residence and, fearing for her safety, went to the Hampstead Jiffy Mart, according to charging documents.

When the officers arrived at the Jiffy Mart, the woman told them that Kaltenbach had attacked her after she tried to intervene in an argument between Kaltenbach and another man, according to the documents.

The woman told the officers that Kaltenbach put both of his hands around her neck to strangle her and she then fell down the stairs. Officers observed red marks around the woman's neck, a bloody contusion on the base of her neck and a dark contusion on her upper right leg, according to the documents.

When officers talked with Kaltenbach, he told them that he had been drinking and did not remember everything that had happened. He was then taken to central booking where he was released on his own recognizance after being charged, according to the documents.

