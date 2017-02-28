Three Carroll County youths to exhibit at Virginia show

Three Carroll County youths will exhibit Angus cattle at the 2017 Mid-Atlantic Junior Angus Classic (MAJAC) Regional Preview Junior Angus Show in Harrisonburg, Virginia, March 10-12.

Josh Villegas, of Westminster, is one of 211 young people from 12 states who have entered a total of 370 Angus to compete for championship honors. Colson Gregory, of Mount Airy, and Savannah Brauning, of Finksburg, will also exhibit Angus cattle at the show.

The MAJAC Show is sponsored by the American Angus Association, Northern Virginia Junior Angus Association and the Virginia Junior Angus Association. It is one of seven junior Angus shows the national organization sponsors each year for its nearly 5,000 active junior Angus members in the United States.

