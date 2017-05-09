Westminster held without bail after allegedly strangling woman

A Westminster man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a woman following an argument.

Dominic Matthew Joyner, 34, of the unit block of West Main Street, was charged with one count each of reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, intoxicated endangerment and theft of less than $100. He was arrested Monday and held without bail, which remained the same after a Tuesday bail review before Judge Brian Green, according to electronic court records.

A Westminster officer responded to Joyner's residence Monday around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a call about an argument. It was the second time the Westminster Police Department had been called to the residence in a 15-minute time period, according to a statement of probable cause.

The Westminster officer met with a woman who told him Joyner had strangled her before leaving the residence. The officer could see a red mark on the left side of her neck and chest that extended to the ear, according to the statement.

The woman told the officer that after Westminster police had left the residence at the conclusion of the first incident, Joyner went into the residence's bedroom, where the woman was lying down. He spilled something on the blanket and then took it, causing the two to start arguing, according to the statement.

Joyner had told the woman that he had posted a naked photograph of her on Facebook and then walked into the bathroom. While he was in the bathroom, the woman went onto his phone in an attempt to delete the photo. Joyner saw what she was doing, and after the woman said she was trying to delete the photo, he kicked her in the back of the head, according to the statement.

Joyner then grabbed the woman by her hair and put her in a hold, described to be like a bear hug, where he used one arm around her chest and his other arm around her neck. Joyner used his forearm to strangle the woman, according to the statement.

The woman attempted to use the phone to call for help, and Joyner demanded her to drop the phone. She struggled against Joyner, and at one point, began to fall, which caused her neck to get jolted and yanked. She then released the phone, according to the statement.

Joyner then threw the woman to the ground, picked up the phone and left, according to the statement. While the woman was being treatment by emergency medical personnel, Joyner returned to the residence and was placed under arrested, according to the statement.

Joyner told the officer that he did not have a physical fight with the woman and that the woman never had his phone, according to the statement.

During Joyner's bail review, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Cara Frieman asked Green to continue to hold Joyner without bail due to the serious nature of the alleged assault. Joyner's attorney for the bail review, Lyle Stalter, requested that Joyner be released on a secure bail.

Green found that Joyner presented a danger to himself or others and ordered that he be held without bail and cannot contact the alleged victim.

Joyner is scheduled to appear in court on June 7 for a preliminary hearing.

