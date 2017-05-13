Former Union Bridge man indicted in connection with April 2016 fatal crash

A former Union Bridge man was indicted on criminal negligent vehicular manslaughter in connection with an April 2016 crash on Md. 31 that left a woman dead.

Michael Allen Johnson, 32, was indicted and charged on one count of criminal negligent vehicular manslaughter and three traffic charges — driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed, failure to control a vehicle's speed on the highway to avoid a collision and negligent driving, according to electronic court records. Although the indictment occurred on April 13, the documents were sealed until May 11, according to electronic court records.

Johnson is currently serving a six-year sentence in a Hagerstown prison after being convicted of first-degree burglary in Carroll in September, according to electronic court records.

Johnson was involved in a three-car collision on April 27, 2016, on Md. 31 near Uniontown Road. Margaret A. Meyers, 74, of Westminster died as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.

Preliminary investigation by the Westminster Police Department, which handled the collision, determined that Johnson was driving north on Md. 31 in a 2002 Saturn when he failed to stop for standing traffic at a traffic light. Johnson's car collided with a 2014 Toyota Corolla, according to a Westminster Police Department news release from the incident.

Johnson's car glanced off the Corolla and crossed the center line striking Meyers' vehicle head-on. Johnson was taken to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, while the driver of the Corolla was taken to Carroll Hospital. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

At the time of the crash, Johnson had four open traffic citations, including one for driving on a suspended license and one for failing to stop after an accident with damage. He was convicted of all four traffic citations in July 2016, according to electronic court records.

Johnson was also found guilty in February 2016 of three traffic citations, including driving an unregistered motor vehicle on the highway, stemming from April 2015, according to electronic court records.

Westminster Police Chief Jeff Spaulding told the Times in April 2016 that Johnson did not have a suspended license at the time of the collision.

Johnson was arrested May 9 after a bench warrant was issued April 13, followed by a summons issued in court May 9. He is being held without bail, according to electronic court records.

