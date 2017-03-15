Hampstead man held without bail following alleged assault

A Hampstead man is being held without bail for allegedly strangling a woman after she wouldn't perform a sexual act on him.

Michael Gent Johnson, 38, of the 3800 block of St. Paul Road, was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. He was arrested and held without bail Monday, which remained the same after a Wednesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

A woman told a Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy that she argued with Johnson after he asked her to perform a sexual act on him while he was intoxicated. She refused, and he attempted to force her to do it, according to the statement of probable cause.

The woman pushed him away, and he pushed her before putting his hands around her throat and strangling her, at the same time pushing her to the ground. The woman was screaming, but Johnson continued to strangle her and used one of his hands to cover her mouth, according to the statement.

The woman said she tried to pull him off of her, but he tightened his grip. She couldn't breathe and began to see stars, according to the statement.

The woman told the deputy that Johnson strangled her for "a couple of minutes, but it felt like an eternity," according to the statement.

The deputy noted that he saw red marks on the woman's neck and her voice was raspy, according to the statement.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court April 12 for a preliminary hearing.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio