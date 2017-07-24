Westminster man sentenced to serve 14 years for drug, firearm crimes

A Westminster man was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a regulated firearm by a prohibited person by Judge Fred S. Hecker in Carroll County Circuit Court on Monday.

According to an Office of the State's Attorney for Carroll County news release, Whitney Michael Jefferson, 32, of the 300 block of E. Main St., pleaded guilty to both charges on May 3.

According to the release, Westminster Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of E. Main St. for a report of a domestic disturbance on Nov. 10, 2016. Upon arriving at the residence, an officer saw the grip of a handgun protruding from Jefferson's pocket.

Jefferson was arrested, at which time the handgun, $870 cash, more than 37 grams of cocaine and more than 14 grams of heroin were recovered from Jefferson's person, according to the release. Jefferson is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to past convictions for possession with the intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.

Hecker sentenced Jefferson to 20 years, with all but nine years suspended, on the charge of possession with the intent to distribute heroin. On the handgun charge, Jefferson was sentenced to 10 years, with five years suspended, without the possibility of parole to be served consecutively with his sentence for the possession charge.

