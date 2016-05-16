Pennsylvania man sentenced 10 years for Hampstead Car Wash burglary

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary in Carroll County Circuit Court.

Jason Paul Mackulin, 35, of Hanover, entered into a guilty plea, with an agreement to the statement of facts Monday. As part of the guilty plea, the state entered his remaining charges as nolle prosequi, meaning the prosecution chose not to pursue them, according to electronic court records.

Senior Assistant State's Attorney Melissa Hockensmith asked Judge Thomas Stansfield for a 10-year sentence for the charge of second-degree burglary, which he imposed, according to a news release from the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office.

Stansfield also ordered Mackulin to pay $4,630.74 in restitution to cover damages to the business he had burglarized in addition to the stolen money.

The maximum sentence for second-degree burglary is 15 years, according to court documents.

Mackulin and another Pennsylvania man broke into the Hampstead Car Wash on Sept. 8, 2015, damaging the business' safe, cash hoppers and bill exchangers and taking around $700, according to the release.

Mackulin and the other man, identified as Michael William Thomas Bell, also of Hanover, were arrested in Pennsylvania after they were allegedly caught actively burglarizing a Pennsylvania car wash. During the arrest, police recovered keys and equipment belonging to the Hampstead Car Wash, according to the release.

Mackulin also faces charges in Pennsylvania, according to the release.

Bell was extradited from Pennsylvania and charged in Carroll County on May 10 with second- and fourth-degree burglary, theft less than $1,000 and malicious destruction of property. He has a court date set for June 9, according to electronic court records.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio