Trial begins for Manchester man accused of holding repossessors at gunpoint

A jury will decide whether a Manchester man committed assault, reckless endangerment and other crimes when he allegedly held two men at gunpoint in October.

James Everett Cooper, 58, of the 2900 block of Bachman Road, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of use of firearm in a felony and one count of wearing/carrying a firearm, according to electronic records.

The charges stem from an Oct. 26, 2015, incident in which Cooper allegedly held two licensed repossessors at gunpoint when they tried to take a camper as collateral for a bank in Pennsylvania.

By the end of the first day of the trial, the jury had heard opening statements from the prosecution and defense, and testimony from an employee with the Pennsylvania bank and the two repossessors.

Deputy State's Attorney Ned Coyne theorized during his opening that Cooper "jumped the gun" when he allegedly came out of his house with a loaded gun upon seeing the two men trying to take his camper.

Defense attorney Jeremy Eldridge said his client was justified in holding the men at gunpoint, and it was the repossessors who acted rashly and unprofessionally.

"What did Mr. Cooper do? He did what a father, a husband, a patriot would do," Eldridge said during his opening statement.

Coyne called Richard Jehu and Tyler Forgas, the men hired to repossess Cooper's camper, to the witness stand to testify about the events of Oct. 26 from their perspective. During testimony, both attorneys asked the men what happened, with Coyne focusing on their status as alleged victims while Eldridge tried to demonstrate how they acted unprofessionally.

The defense attorney questioned them about the choice to wear sweatshirts and shorts during the repossession and using a truck that did not have a company logo on it. He suggested that this made it hard for Cooper to identify the two men as repossessors and not strangers stealing his camper.

Eldridge asked both men about licensing practices. Jehu had his license in the truck, Eldridge said, going against the collectors licensing agreement that the repossessing company has to sign.

The defense attorney spent the majority of his cross and recross narrowed in on the different policies for repossessors, from questioning whether Jehu could legally carry a repossessor's badge to questioning why the two men used the truck they did.

Coyne played a video of the incident recorded by a bystander, asking Jehu and Forgas to identify where they were in relation to Cooper. In the video, Cooper is standing with a gun pointed at the two men, while another bystander calls 911.

The situation was contained when Manchester police Chief John Hess arrived on the scene with his son, and they ordered everyone down and for Cooper to drop his gun, as seen in the video. Hess is expected to testify Wednesday.

Forgas said he served in the Navy for eight years and served three tours, but this was the most frightening event in his life.

"I have a lot of life in front of me, and it could have ended there," he said.

Jehu and Forgas, who is his nephew, drove from Pennsylvania to Cooper's house in Manchester to repossess the camper, they each said during their testimonies.

Jehu testified that he was backing his truck up to the camper when he saw the house's door open, and he stopped the truck so he could speak with Cooper. When he got out of his truck, he saw Cooper pointing a gun at him. Cooper then ordered him to get down on his knees and put his hands behind his head.

Jehu tried to identify himself as a licensed repossessor, but Cooper kept telling him to shut up, Jehu testified. Cooper then told him to kneel and put his face on the ground, which Jehu refused to do out of fear.

"I wasn't sure if he was going to shoot me," Jehu said. "I feared for my life. I felt defenseless."

During his cross and recross of Jehu, Eldridge asked about the repossessor's choice to move to his truck, despite orders from Cooper to kneel on the ground.

Jehu testified that he followed at first, out of fear, but felt it was OK for him to move to the front of his truck, where Forgas was, once a bystander called 911. He did not try to leave out of fear that Cooper would shoot him, he said.

"I wasn't going to give him a reason to not see my hands and give him a reason to pull the trigger," Jehu said.

Forgas was behind the truck, so he could not see Cooper and Jehu, but he heard screaming, Forgas said.

Cooper ordered Forgas to come around to the front of the truck and put his hands there once he saw Forgas. Forgas testified that he and Jehu told Cooper that they were licensed and had the appropriate paperwork to take the camper, but Cooper told them to shut up.

Forgas testified that he followed Cooper's orders because of his background with the military.

"We're taught whenever you draw a gun you intend to use it," he said. "You don't draw a gun unless you intend to use it."

