Changes in graduation robes, locker room design possible Title IX committee recommendations

Changes in the form of single-colored robes at graduation, stalls around urinals and privacy areas in locker rooms could be coming to Carroll County Public Schools.

These recommendations — and others like them — are being discussed this summer by a more-than 70-person committee charged with looking at current school policy and how that policy conforms to Title IX. The committee is split into six subcommittees.

"The idea is that we want to make sure we're a welcoming environment and a fair environment for all students," Kim Dolch, chair of the dress code subcommittee and director of high schools, said.

Superintendent Stephen Guthrie announced at a Board of Education meeting in June plans to create a committee to look at county schools' practices and policies after a May 13 letter from the from the Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Education. The letter, referenced now as the "Dear Colleague" letter, outlined what it termed "significant guidance" for public schools to allow students to use restrooms that correspond to their gender identity or risk losing federal funding.

While transgender students may have been the catalyst for the "Dear Colleague" letter, many in the committee have stated their intent to work to emphasize safety and nonstigmatization for all students.

The subcommittee that is likely to be viewed as most controversial and receive the most pushback is the one dealing with restrooms, locker rooms and dressing rooms. This subcommittee met for the second time Wednesday, spending the first part of a meeting that exceeded two hours touring both locker room and bathroom facilities at Winters Mill High School. Committee Chair Tom Hill walked the group around, explaining the layout and function of the locations, and possibilities of what could be done to implement certain recommendations.

The group also toured East Middle School — a building that predates Winters Mill by more than half a century, which opened in 2002 — to see and compare both newer and more dated bathroom and locker room layouts to be better able to make informed recommendations.

To ensure compliance with Title IX, the subcommittee discussed the possibility of creating privacy in locker rooms, as well as other changing area options. But to remove the possibility of stigma, these options would be open and available to any student who chooses to use them, be it someone who is transgender, has a medical condition, is shy or is uncomfortable changing in front of other students for any other reason. The option of different schedules — allowing a student to change a few minutes before or after other students — was also discussed.

Regarding bathrooms, the subcommittee also focused on giving all kids multiple options. Adding privacy dividers, like stalls, around urinals is a possible option that was mentioned. Also discussed was having unisex individual bathrooms and making sure all facilities have working, lockable doors on stalls.

If the school board chooses to implement some or all of the recommendations, changes requiring construction could not be immediate, said Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Steve Johnson, who is in charge of the full committee. The money for such projects would come from the school system budget.

"We would have to plan for that," he added.

It's possible that not everyone on the committee will agree with the eventual recommendations.

Ken Mercer, a parent and a member of the locker room subcommittee, remains concerned about the direction the school system may head.

"My position is not to move forward," he said. "In reality, there's just issues that the school is going to have to face."

Mercer said he just thinks there are children out there who don't want to be faced with possible exposure from those who are physiologically the opposite sex.

"If we're going to protect the rights of all students, I don't think it can be done," Mercer said, regarding potential changes being discussed by the subcommittee.

Richard Rothschild, a county commissioner and ex officio member of the school board, also attended the subcommittee meeting, though Rothschild does not hold a position on any of the subcommittees.

The Wednesday meeting ran over time, not allowing the group to delve into more ideas for locker rooms. The item was set aside for discussion until the Aug. 11 meeting.

The six subcommittees must deal with different aspects of how their recommendations would affect schools. The subcommittees, by topic, include: restrooms, locker rooms and dressing rooms; overnight field trips, performing arts uniforms, and career and technology education uniforms; student dress codes, graduation traditions, proms and school dances; student records, names, and pronouns; athletics and team locker rooms, and athletic handbooks; and general policies.

Monday, the subcommittee looking at dress code, proms and dances and graduation met for the second time. The approximately 90-minute meeting tackled aspects such as the long-standing tradition of two robe colors at graduation.

Traditionally, boys wear one of the school's colors while girls would wear another. The subcommittee discussed the possibility of phasing out that practice, instead having all students wear one school color.

If that policy were to be implemented, however, a possible situation where two different-colored robes could be worn, Dolch said, would be at Manchester Valley High School's graduation next spring. It is expected that students will have the opportunity to discuss the option of wearing robes with colors that represent either North Carroll High School or Manchester Valley High School.

That subcommittee's members also discussed spirit days, and making sure to not allow themes that enforce gender stereotypes, such as boys dressing like girls and girls dressing like boys.

Their focus revolved around rules that are gender neutral. For example, dress code would apply to all students, not dependent on gender or other factors. This is something Dolch said is already in place.

But recommendations would also apply to activities like dances and proms, where there would be rules for clothing items, but not rules designating clothing items to certain groups.

Dolch said when it comes to senior portraits, another issue brought up Monday, it's too late to make any changes for this year.

Students who choose the formal portrait from the school have the option of wearing a tuxedo or a drape that mimics the top of a formal gown. As it stands now, anyone can wear either item. The committee discussed making changes to this policy for the following year, either moving to just business-style attire or to something like an environmental portrait, she said.