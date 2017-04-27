Authorities uncover explosive device being made in Mount Airy

An investigation by the state fire marshal and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office led to the discovery of an improvised explosive device being made in Mount Airy.

Sheriff's deputies had received information that a juvenile had manufactured an IED that he intended to mail to cause harm to another person, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal's bomb squad.

Police obtained a search warrant for a home in the 2100 block of Knight Squire Drive in Mount Airy, and executed the warrant around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A K-9 scan of house led to the discovery of the device in a closet, according to the fire marshal.

Authorities determined the juvenile had begun to build the device, but no explosive material was inside the device that would cause it to detonate.

It is unclear as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday whether the juvenile was charged with any crimes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.