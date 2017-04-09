Pianist merges music with history

Swaying in her chair, 6-year-old Amirah Larkin seemed to be enthralled by pianist Herb Sell's musical prowess, as the 87-year-old performed ragtime, swing, boogie woogie and blues at the Carroll County Public Library's Eldersburg Branch on Sunday afternoon.

"Herb's music is such a draw," said Dorothy Stoltz, Carroll County Public Library's programs and community outreach coordinator. "He's an impeccable pianist. He knows his history of American music and he brings a nice sense of humor to his performances. He's really top notch."

During Sell's performance, he preceded each piece with a little music history.

"Around here there aren't too many pianists that can give a history of jazz," Sell said. " I want it to be entertaining. Most audiences listen to the music, but they don't understand that each pianist has his own style. … I think piano is the most beautiful instrument in the world. My style was developed by listening to great jazz pianists."

In a telephone interview prior to his performance, Sell recalled that he was 7 when he began taking piano lessons. When he was 13, he heard someone playing boogie woogie, a style of blues played on the piano with a strong, fast beat.

"I had never heard of that before," said Sell, of Littlestown, Pa., "I thought it was something I had to do. Not many pianists could play it because it takes a lot of coordination.

"When you learn to play it well, you almost do it without thinking about it. The left hand is playing rhythm and the right hand is improvising. For some reason, it just came naturally to me.

"It wasn't very long before my piano teacher gave up on me."

Sell said he kept playing on his own, sometimes up to four hours a day.

"During World War II, when most of the musicians were in the service, I started playing a lot of dances with different musical groups. I was just 14, and I would play on the weekends," Sell said.

Sell attended college at Shippensburg University because "they needed a pianist for their dance band."

After the Korean War began in 1950, Sell auditioned for the Army and Air Force Special Service Department.

"I joined the Air Force and played piano for the department playing Army shows," Sell said.

When he was discharged, Sell decided to attend Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College). After college, he became the music teacher at Westminster High School.

"I had some very interesting concerts with the students," Sell recalled. "One of the most important performances was when I had Duke Ellington direct the choir in 1969. I had him back in 1972 and he directed again."

Sell said he brought many musicians to perform at the school including pianist Count Basie, clarinetist Woody Herman, bandleader Les Brown, pianist Dick Hyman and arranger/writer Jester Hairston.

"I had met a lot of people when I was in the Special Service Department and the school was just large enough to do some of the things I always dreamed about," Sell said. "I wanted to bring celebrities to Westminster so the young people would have a chance to see them in person."

Sell received a master's degree in music education from University of Maryland at 64. He retired from teaching in 1992. He also directed the Carroll County Choral Society until 2005.

After the concert, Kim King, of Eldersburg, said she enjoyed the way Sell "mixed history with the music."

"It was wonderful," King said. "He's had a lot of exposure to really great musicians. Playing with people like that must have been interesting."

Leslie Cook, of Eldersburg, agreed.

"I thought it was wonderful. He gave us a lot of history that I didn't know," Cook said. "He's very talented."

