4-Her Henry Brunnett involved in a variety of fair activities

4-Her Henry Brunnett, of Westminster, will participate in a wide range of activities at this year's Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair.

"The fair is a great opportunity to come and see the hard work 4-Hers put into their projects," Brunnett said. "People who are not in the ag community can learn how agriculture affects them and how their kids can get involved in 4-H. There are many opportunities in 4-H, from learning to take care of animals to fabrication."

Brunnett, a Westminster High School rising senior and FFA member, plans to submit a restored Cub Cadet 104 lawn tractor in the mechanical arts contest. He has also registered a fabricated front and rear truck bumper in the welding contest and he will also participate in the county archery competition. Brunnett will also show a Duroc market hog and submit a flake of his family's best hay crop to be judged against others in the county.

"4-H teaches you leadership, responsibility, and record keeping that will help you in 4-H and during the rest of your life," Brunnett said.

Brunnett said he joined the Carroll County 4-H Hot Shots, a shooting club, seven years ago because father Jim had been a 4-Her and the family loves outdoor sports.

Bonnie Stevens, Carroll County 4-H Hot Shots club leader, said Brunnett is a role model for younger members of the club.

"Younger 4-Hers look up to him," Stevens said. "Mentoring is something he loves to do and he gets other members motivated. He does it all and does it well. He always goes above and beyond in every activity."

Brunnett also collects lawn and garden tractors and will use some of them to compete in this year's fair. He also participates in Project Lead the Way, an engineering program at Carroll County Career and Technology Center. He plans to be a mechanical engineer.

"My father is certified steel welder," Brunnett said. "He taught me and I learned by helping to fix things on the farm."

Brunnett's father Jim Brunnett said "every skill you need in life you can learn from 4-H."

"4-H gives the kids so many opportunities to do so many different things," Jim Brunnett said. "It let's them try anything and then they can showcase it at the fair. Everybody shares their skills and they develops their skills by learning from each other. Kids want to learn and if there's someone who is willing to teach them, they absorb it like a sponge."

Brunnett's mother Kathleen Brunnett said "any time he accomplishes something at school or in the community, we say 'Thank you 4-H' because we know it's the skills he learned in 4-H that helped him be successful."

"When he first started, he was on the shy side," Kathleen said. "Now he's a leader in his club and travels to different parts of the country. The mentors that Henry has had have been critical to his success in 4-H."

Mike Rawlings, one of Brunnett's mentors, said Brunnett has really grown as a 4-Her.

"He's learning as he goes," Rawlings said. "He's always very polite, well-mannered and very attentive. He's conscientious about his work and how he does things. It's rare to find a kid as determined and hard working as Henry."

