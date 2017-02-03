Have a heart: Robert Moton students get hands-on with internal organs during Heart Health Day

The bloody carcass was hidden from the room of young, eager children with little more than a thin garbage bag separating them from the body. With the flick of the wrist, the gruesome sight was revealed to the room of fourth graders, some of whom covered their eyes while others refused to look away.

The display at Robert Moton Elementary School on Friday morning — consisting of a chicken heart, a deer heart and a cow heart and lungs — wasn't an attempt to frighten the kids, but rather a way to give them a greater appreciation of the organs in their own bodies.

According to health teacher Pat Tarlow, the school has been offering a look at fresh organs for 15 years now. The event, which allowed each grade at the school to take an up-close look, is tied each year to Heart Health Month in February, with this year's event occurring on Heart Health Day.

"It's so easy to be lazy. It's so easy to just watch TV and play video games, and diabetes is on the rise, and obesity is on the rise," Tarlow said. "I just want the kids to see what's inside of them. I'm a visual person, so I have to have all the visuals. I think a lot of kids appreciate that."

In preparation for the day, Tarlow said she gave the students just one rule: They weren't allowed to say "ew."

She said the first year, she noticed that gross-out reactions were contagious among the children, and if you set the expectation that what they're seeing isn't gross but is rather interesting, they won't react negatively to it.

"I've had teachers come in surprised that I even do it with kindergartners," Tarlow said. "They love it. Students start asking from Day One when we are doing the cow heart."

Despite the rule against the "ew," a few slipped out at certain points, like the slicing of the heart and the satisfying "smack" the fatty tissue made when pulled off of the heart. Some kids got into the viscera, demanding Tarlow cut open the lungs despite her protestations that there was nothing to be seen inside. She eventually gave in to their demands, showing off the hollow sacks that made up the cow's lungs.

Two students from the class were tapped to act at Tarlow's helpers during the display for the fourth grade class. Meredith Hawkins, was a little squeamish at first, but soon found herself with her hands deep into the cow's trachea, and pushing her fingers through its arteries.

"It was surprising and different," Meredith said. "It was kind of cool. Maybe I'll touch one again sometime."

Tarlow went over different facts about the circulatory and respiratory systems, emphasized the importance of healthy eating and exercise and cautioned of the dangers of smoking.

After the class ended with students clapping out the rhythms of different animals' heartbeats and a viewing of a portion of 1970s educational star Slim Goodbody's "Inside Story," students headed out to the gymnasium to work out their own hearts at the Hop 'Til You Drop contest. During the contest, student competed to see who could jump rope the longest. Those who lasted two minutes were moved onto the semifinals in each grade to see who would be the last rope-jumper standing in each grade.

