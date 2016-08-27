Son charged with attempted murder after crash hospitalizes mother

A Mount Airy man was charged with attempted murder Saturday after he allegedly pulled the steering wheel while his mother was driving Friday morning, causing the car to crash.

Devin Harbison, 18, of the 1400 block of Chessie Court, was charged with one count each of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was held on $5,000 bond, which he posted Saturday and was released, according to electronic court records.

A phone number listed for Harbison was disconnected.

Harbison's mother, Susan Harbison, 51, was driving a blue Honda sedan north on Md. 27 by Braddock Road when she and Devin Harbison got into an argument at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Police believe Devin Harbison intentionally grabbed the wheel and caused the car to go off the road and toward a house, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

The initial call came in as a car into a house, but the car stopped shortly before the house, Sgt. Jon McGee said Friday.

Susan Harbison was flown to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening. Devin Harbison was taken to Carroll Hospital with minor injuries, McGee said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-386-3000.

