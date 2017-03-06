Taneytown man arrested after altercation that sends officer to hospital

A Taneytown man was held without bail after an altercation with Taneytown police that resulted in an officer receiving a significant injury to his hand.

Pete Lee Haney, 33, of the 100 block of E. Baltimore St., was charged with two counts of intoxicated endangerment one count each of second-degree assault, second-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and failure to obey a reasonable order. He was held without bail Saturday, which remained unchanged after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

Taneytown officers responded to Haney's residence Friday night for a psychological event. One of the officers asked Haney to put out his cigarette and to stand up so they could take him to the hospital. Haney refused, according to the statement of charges.

The officer again asked Haney to put out the cigarette, and Haney blew cigarette smoke in his face. The officer attempted to put out the cigarette, and Haney flicked the cigarette at the officer and then swung his fist at the officer, according to the statement.

After Haney swung at the officer, another officer "tackled Haney through the dining room table and escorted him to the floor," according to the statement. The officer attempted to get control of Haney's hands, and Haney swung at the officer and hit him in the face, according to the statement.

The two officers told Haney to stop resisting, and Haney swung at the officers again, hitting one of them in the face. The officer began to strike Haney in the face in an attempt to get control so the officers could put handcuffs on him. Haney got his hands free and he started swinging at the officers again, according to the statement.

The officer struck Haney again, and Haney attempted to split blood at the other officer. The officer put his hand over Haney's mouth, and the two officers were able to put handcuffs on him. One of the officers escorted Haney to a waiting ambulance, according to the statement.

Haney was sitting on the porch waiting for emergency personnel to see him, and he began to argue with the officers and deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office who were assisting, at one point lunging toward the Taneytown officer, according to the statement.

The officer and deputies were able to put leg shackles on Haney and he was taken to the hospital, according to the statement.

Both Taneytown officers were also checked out at the hospital. One suffered an injured hand, while the other one had swelling on the right of his face and a headache, according to the statement.

Taneytown Police Chief Bill Tyler said the officer with the injured hand is recuperating at home and will need more treatment. The other officer is OK, he said.

In handling the arrest, Tyler said his officers acted professionally and used the appropriate tactics.

"Our officers use enough force to handle the arrest," he said.

Haney is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

