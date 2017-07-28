Hamsptead Street Fair to support Humane Society of Carroll County

A local business is urging everyone to support the Humane Society of Carroll County while getting out with the local community Sunday at Hampstead's first Street Fair.

The event is hosted by Hampstead Pre-Owned, which has been collecting and matching donations of food, supplies and money for the Humane Society throughout the month. The event is the culmination of the donation drive. According to Wendi Eli, with Hampstead Pre-Owned's Community Campaigns, the event came about as part of a brainstorming effort for ways to support the Humane Society.

"We wanted to figure out what was the best kind of fundraiser we could come up with," Eli said. "We came up with the street fair as a way to get people together and pull together our resources."

The event will feature street vendors, including small businesses, direct sale vendors, flea market and yard sale items as well as children's games and a kissing booth manned by a bulldog.

The event will also feature a food truck, and animal-based organizations, like the Humane Society's mobile adoption trailer, Dogma Pet Sitting and Home Boarding and Pet Valu in Hampstead. Pet Valu's clearance items will be on hand during the event for those looking to purchase something at a discount to donate to the Humane Society.

"We've really seen what the Humane Society does, and it's made such an impact in the community," Eli said. "There are so many people in the community, as well as ourselves, who are interested in the welfare of animals and looking for a way to support this organization."

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the fair will feature a family-friendly performance by children's musician Leroy Hyson.

Hyson, a teacher in Montgomery County, performs a mixture of upbeat songs to teach children the importance of teamwork, self-confidence and expressing themselves. Hyson's show is accompanied by his guitar, George, as well as a series of props including jump ropes, pom-poms, Hula Hoops and more. Hyson's songs include numbers like "My Cat Jack," "Happy Teeth," "My First Day of School" and "Elementary School Blues."

Eli said it's an important mission for Hampstead Pre-Owned to help develop a sense of community. She said she hopes the street fair becomes enough of a success that it can become an annual event.

"We want to help Hampstead become a wonderful place for everyone who lives there," Eli said. "The more we give back to the community, the more the community will support us, then we can grow and help the community again. It's very much win-win for everyone."

If You Go

What: Hampstead Street Fair

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Where: 1111 S. Main St., Hampstead

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.hampsteadpreowned.com or call 410-239-8765