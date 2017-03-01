Two taken to hospital after Hampstead crash

Two people were taken to area hospitals after a Wednesday afternoon collision on Hampstead-Mexico Road (Md. 482).

Wil Alexander Gomez, 39, of Grasonville, was driving a 2014 Freightliner box truck westbound on Md. 482 toward Brilhart Mill Road in Hampstead, when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed the double yellow line around 1:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack.

Gomez's box truck struck a 1995 Ford Econoline van that was driving eastbound on Md. 482. The van's driver, Michael Allen Belmaggio 53, of Frederick, was taken to Sinai Hospital by ambulance. He is in stable condition, as of 6:40 p.m., according to the release.

The van's passenger, Steven Frank Arbesman, 64, of Marriottsville, was taken to Carroll Hospital by ambulance, where he was treated and released, according to the release.

Gomez was charged with failing to drive right of center, failing to control speed to avoid collision and negligent driving. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, according to the release.

Md. 482 was shut down for approximately four hours while troopers, assisted by the State Highway Administration, investigated the crash, according to the release.

