Firework blasts holes in Marriottsville home's siding

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to Marriottsville on Monday after a mortar round firework landed on a deck and detonated.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office were called to a house in the 2000 block of Hammond Ave. at about 9:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Sander Cohen.

The mortar round's blast caused $1,000 worth of damage to the structure, according to the release, and put holes in the siding, Cohen said.

There were no injuries or arrests, according to the release. It was not clear who launched the firework.

A deputy with the Sheriff's Office did not have any information about the fireworks incident.

