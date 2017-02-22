Westminster man held without bail on assault charges

A Westminster man is being held without bail after he allegedly stabbed a woman and strangled her.

Christopher Alan Hamilton, 32, of the unit block of Wimert Avenue, was charged with one count of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of possessing a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure. He was arrested Saturday and was held without bail, which did not change after a Tuesday bail review.

A woman spoke with a Westminster police officer on Friday and told him that Hamilton had sexually assaulted her a week and a half earlier and it wasn't the first time. The officer asked her to meet him at the Westminster Police Department, according to the statement of charges.

Once at the station, the woman told the officer that Hamilton beat her, strangled her and used a knife to cut her back, at times in front of her son. The officer noted that the woman had several scars on her back that appeared to have healed, according to the statement.

The woman said Hamilton had attacked her son, smothering him with a pillow and slamming his head on the floor. When the woman tried to protect her son, Hamilton punched her in the mouth, according to the statement.

The woman told the officer she did not report the assault sooner because she is afraid Hamilton will kill her, according to the statement.

Hamilton is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

