Cult band Half Japanese headlines festival in Westminster

Their names may not be as enshrined in rock 'n' roll history as some of their contemporaries, but for their influential fans and creators who have followed in their footsteps, including groups like Neutral Milk Hotel and Yo La Tengo, the band Half Japanese is one of the crowning figures of early punk.

Brothers David and Jad Fair released their first album "Half Gentlemen/Not Beasts" in 1980, which led to 15 other albums throughout their career.

David said he left the band in the early '80s due to health issues, as his brother continued on with an ever-changing line-up of musicians. Soon after Fair left, Half Japanese began touring internationally, eventually earning fans like Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, who had the group open for them during their "In Utero" tour.

Once a year, the original lineup of Half Japanese comes together in Westminster for the ShakeMore Festival, a free concert featuring the band and more than a dozen other performers and musicians. This year, 20 groups are performing at the festival, a semi-private celebration of music and fellowship.

Festivalgoers Tom and Donna Perry said they camped at a state park and rode their bikes to the event.

"This is the weirdest music I've ever heard over a span of an hour, and I don't mean it in a bad way," said Tom Perry, of York, Pennsylvania. "These people are offering something you don't really get to hear. It's much better than what you hear on the radio."

Founding member David Fair said the festival began just as a small party, a way for old friends to come together for an evening performance. Over the next 11 years, though, it has grown, with more than 500 attendees coming out every year and an ever-growing lineup of bands.

"It's kind of grown as a family," Fair said. "That's become the hardest thing at this point; we don't want to say no to anybody, since they're playing for free. It's kind of a thank you for fans for coming to the shows over the years. This is a way to come out and have some fun."

The brothers first started playing together in Michigan, but after David moved into his parents' attic in Uniontown, he and Jad began their first recordings. Soon, he said, their songs began to take off.

"It was just going to be a recording, but then we were offered a job playing a couple things," Fair said. "Soon it evolved into something other than it was originally."

The ethos behind the original Half Japanese recordings, Fair said, was more about the emotion behind the music than any sort of musicianship itself. When they started, he said, neither he nor his brother really knew how to play their instruments.

"One of the best ways to describe it is Half Japanese is to music like Jackson Pollock is to visual art," Fair said. "People say, 'He's just throwing paint around or just scribing,' but he's doing art his way. I couldn't play Bruce Springsteen's songs, but I could play my songs better than anyone else."

Fair said they began their careers by offering a musical choice that wasn't offered before. He said, the Half Japanese way of making music doesn't have to be for everyone, but for those who are on the wavelength, there's nothing else like it.

"It's off-putting to some people, but a lot of people like having an alternative," Fair said. "I think it's helped open up the world a little bit. I'm not saying we changed the world, but in some minds, we might have."

