Hampstead man charged with second-degree assault

A Hampstead man is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly shoving a woman on Wednesday.

Kevin Aaron Gribble, 24, of the 2000 block of Hanover Pike, was charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.

A Maryland State Police trooper responded to Gribble's residence for a report of an assault. A woman was sitting on the steps of the residence when the trooper arrived, according to charging documents. The woman told the trooper that she and Gribble had an argument, and Gribble allegedly grabbed her arms and shoved her. The trooper observed red marks on the woman's upper arms, according to the documents.

When the trooper talked with Gribble, he confirmed that he and the woman had gotten into an argument. He said he grabbed her by the arms and shoved her. Gribble said the woman struck him in the lower chin and in the chest before running outside, according to the documents.

Gribble was taken to Carroll County Central Booking where he was released on his own recognizance after being charged, according to the documents.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben