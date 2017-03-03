Ellicott City man sentenced to 10 years for burglary

A former Ellicott City man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of burglary, malicious destruction of property and theft.

Richard T. Golden, 37, was found guilty of one count each of second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and theft less than $1,000 after a day-long jury trial, according to electronic court records.

On Thursday, Judge Richard Titus sentenced Golden to 15 years, with all but 10 years suspended, for the burglary charge and fully suspended sentences for Golden's other counts. He will be on five years of supervised probation following his release, according to a news release from the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office.

Golden and another man used a crow bar to break into the Ridgeville Car Wash at 106 E. Ridgeville Blvd. and made off with less than $100 in coins. Golden and the other man caused approximately $5,000 worth of damage, according to the release.

Golden's burglary was caught on camera, and he was identified after he was arrested for committing burglary in Howard County, according to the release.

Trooper William Barry and Cpl. James Cooper investigated the case for Maryland State Police. Senior Assistant State's Attorney Melissa Hockensmith prosecuted the case.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio