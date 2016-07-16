Girl, 8, struck by vehicle in Hampstead

Jeff Zrebiec’s scouting report for the Ravens-Steelers game
An 8-year-old girl was driven to Shock Trauma at University of Maryland Medical Center on Saturday evening after she was struck by a vehicle in Hampstead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The girl was on a scooter when she left a driveway and was struck, said Sgt. Juan Bustos, of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the Lower Beckleysville Road vicinity, Bustos said.

The girl, he said, was transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

