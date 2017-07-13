Sheriff's Office makes arrest in Gateway Liquors burglary

The Carroll County's Sheriff's Office made an arrest Wednesday in regards to a burglary at Gateway Liquors in Finksburg.

Steven D. Gary, 50, of Reisterstown, has been charged with two counts of second degree burglary, two counts of theft of less than $1,000 and two counts of malicious destruction of property.

According to police, they responded to a welfare call for a man in need of medical assistance in the 3000 block of Old Westminster Pike. The owner of the home said Gary requested to camp in the owner's yard. An ambulance was requested and Gary was transported to Carroll Hospital. While on site, police said they discovered evidence they believed connected Gary to the burglaries which occurred on July 10 and July 11. During the two burglaries, five bottles of liquor were stolen.

