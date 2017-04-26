Westminster man charged with sexual offense, assault

A Westminster man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. But the man and his friend are saying the woman fabricated the story.

Francisco Garcia-Velez, 38, of the 500 block of Md. 140, was charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree sex offense. He was released on his own personal recognizance, according to electronic court records.

A woman told a Westminster police officer that on April 18 she had met Garcia-Velez and another man at the Arby's in Westminster for dinner before she went to the mall. She called the man and asked that he drive her to Garcia-Velez's room so she could use the bathroom, according to the statement of facts.

The two men began to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol, according to the statement. Garcia-Velez asked the woman to sit on the bed, and when she did, the woman said she felt his hand on her pregnant stomach.

She then realized that he was trying to put his hands down her pants, she told police. She told him to stop and when he asked if she wanted to have intercourse, she said no, according to the statement.

The woman said that Garcia-Velez became irritated and continued to grab her sexually for approximately five minutes before she got off the bed and decided to leave. She said she told Garcia-Velez no each time and that as a woman she has the right to say no. She also said that he tried to get her touch him sexually, but she refused, according to the statement.

Garcia-Velez and Ivan Sullivan, the man who was also in the room, said that Garcia-Velez never touched the woman.

"I am completely innocent. It's all a complete lie, and I'll prove it," Garcia-Velez told the Times.

Garcia-Velez said that he is in the process of getting an attorney and he plans on proving his innocence. He also wanted to thank the police officers and commissioners for being respectful to him.

Sullivan said he was in shock when an officer came to arrest Garcia-Velez, and he told the officer that Garcia-Velez did not commit a crime.

"I think it's terrible. It's her word against his and mine," Sullivan told the Times.

Sullivan said the woman did not get dinner with Garcia-Velez and him. They had met at Arby's prior to the alleged incident, but it was to exchange some items she left in his car. She was with her mother at the time, he said.

She did call and text him repeatedly over the course of approximately two hours to come pick her up so she could use the restroom at Garcia-Velez's hotel room, which he questioned because there are restrooms at the mall, he said.

But Garcia-Velez never touched her inappropriately, Sullivan said, adding that he would have said something. Garcia-Velez did ask the woman to sleep with him, which she denied, Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he is upset that the police didn't believe him when he told them a crime didn't happen and said he feels badly because he brought the woman into the room.

Garcia-Velez is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio