Westminster man arrested after alleged assault with sock weapon

A Westminster man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a man with a sock suspected to have been filled with pool balls.

Lewis Martin Garcia, 35, of the 100 block of Stoner Ave., was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was held on $3,000 bond, which he posted Wednesday and was released, according to electronic court records.

A Westminster police officer responded to 265 E. Main St. for an assault report and saw a man lying on the floor in a fetal position. The man had blood coming from his mouth and a 2-inch laceration on the back of his head. He was taken to Carroll Hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, according to the statement of charges.

The officer spoke with the man at the hospital, and he said he was walking into the building when Garcia confronted him and swung a sock the man believed to have been filled with pool balls, striking the man in the face. Garcia swung it twice more, hitting the man in the back of the head and the shoulder, according to the statement.

The man said he was able to wrestle Garcia to the ground and stop the assault. The building's staff broke the two men apart, according to the statement.

The officer did not find any weapons at the building, and the man said he didn't know what prompted the assault, according to the statement.

A number listed for Garcia did not belong to him. He is scheduled to be in court on March 24.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio