Fire Marshal investigating Westminster garage fire

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a Thursday afternoon garage fire on Deer Park Road.

Approximately 20 Gamber and Reese firefighters responded to the 600 block of Deer Park Road around 2:40 p.m. after a wood-framed garage caught fire, according to a news release.

The structure loss was valued at $70,000. The content of the garage was valued at $130,000. The fire caused damage to a deck with an above-ground swimming pool and a large camper trailer near the garage. Some radiant heat damage was observed on the exterior of the home on the opposite side of the swimming pool. No injuries were reported during the incident, according to the release.

According to the release, the preliminary cause was ruled accidental. The owner was performing hot work on a vehicle inside the garage when errant sparks ignited combustibles on the vehicle. It took the firefighters 20 minutes to control the blaze the fire.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben