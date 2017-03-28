Hampstead townhouse fire under investigation; no one hurt

Officials are investigating a fire that caused about $30,000 in damage to a Hampstead townhouse. No one was injured.

The fire occurred around 7:15 Monday, March 27, in the 800 block of Gaming Square, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire marshal's office said the fire began in the basement and was discovered by the home's occupant.

It took about 30 firefighters from the Hampstead volunteer fire company about 25 minutes to control the blaze, according to the notice.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Smoke alarms were present and working, according to the fire marshal's office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-836-4844.