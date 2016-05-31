Gamber carnival kicks off season for Carroll County

Despite it being a school night, a steady stream of cars filled the grassy lot of the Gamber & Community Fire Company carnival grounds by a quarter to 7 Tuesday evening, the families pouring forth to make for rides and food and fun.

It was the fourth night of the Gamber fire company's annual Fireman's Carnival, which kicked off Saturday, marking the official start of the Carroll County carnival season with the earliest carnival around.

"It's also the longest," said Clay Myers, public information officer for the Gamber fire company. "Most carnivals are six nights — we are lucky enough to have an eight-night carnival."

The extra days come in handy, Myers said, when Mother Nature sometimes declines to cooperate.

"We had a little bit of rain Sunday night, so we lost a few hours and that puts us a little bit behind where we were last year as far as overall success of the carnival, but we hope to catch up this week," he said. "Last night was excellent — we had fireworks at 9:30 and a really great crowd."

The Gamber carnival will feature multiple raffles this year, including one for a refurbished golf cart, carnival food of the fried and smoked variety, and music on every night, Myers said, but of course "the rides are the big attraction."

The weather was fair and inviting Tuesday as well, the air warm but not oppressive, any clouds distant and merely adding to the colorful light of the setting sun and the carnival ride lights as they switched on. Myers was right — the rides did draw a crowed.

Michael Panzarotto, 14, of Westminster, had come to the carnival with his friends to ride the Zipper, a ride with cars that zip along a long column, flipping upside down, and that most resembles a chainsaw overall. But first, the group of four teens took to the Super Slide, a rainbow-colored slide with strategically placed bumps that you ride down in a burlap sack.

"It's really fun, you guys should come over here," Panzarotto said. "It was pretty fun, you get to race your friends."

Two young girls also enjoyed the slide: Maddy Pennell, 8, and her 9-year-old friend Rachel Shocking.

"This is the fourth year in a row we have come out with both families. It's always a good times," said Maddy's father, Tim Pennell. "We come out for the pit and some rides. The pit ham is the best in the world."

Myers admitted a taste for the pit sandwiches as well: beef, ham and turkey. They are all just part of the array of attractions he said make for a cultural tradition among local families and a part of growing up for teens, but they are also a crucial tool in keeping those families safe.

"We get a lot of our funding from the county, but no funding from them to buy our apparatus. To buy a fire engine or an ambulance or to pay for any changes to the building, we have to raise that money ourselves," he said. "That's what the money from this carnival goes to. Just come on out and have a great time."

If you go:

What: Gamber fire company's annual Fireman's Carnival

When: 6-11 p.m., May 28 through June 4

Where: Gamber fire company carnival grounds, 3838 Niner Road, Finksburg

Cost: Varies by ride and item

For more information: Go to www.gambervfd.org.

