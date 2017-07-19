Union Bridge woman arrested for first-degree assault

A Union Bridge woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting a man.

Diana Maria Galloso, 58, of the 500 block of Clear Ridge Road, was charged with one count each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance after a Wednesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, Galloso and the man were engaged in a confrontation while standing on a set of stairs, and Galloso struck the man in the forehead with a decorative metal spoon, leaving a laceration over his eye.

During the confrontation, she stated that she was going to kill the man, according to the statement. The man then pulled on her legs and she fell, breaking the metal handrail to the stairs and injuring her legs. The man then closed the door and blocked it with a chair, separating the two, according to the statement.

A deputy from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident and interviewed both parties. Galloso said that the man used the broken handrail to strike her during the confrontation, according to the statement. The deputy said in the statement, "It is to be noted while speaking with Diana her story was changing and hard to understand what events took place."

Galloso declined to comment when contacted Wednesday. A preliminary court date is scheduled for Aug. 16.

