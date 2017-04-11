Throughout April, the South Carroll High School National Honor Society will be collecting donations for the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in Baltimore. Donations can be dropped off to the high school lobby, 1300 W. Liberty Road, Sykesville, during the school day. Community participants are also encouraged to participate in the raffle. For more information, call 443-852-8096.
South Carroll HS collecting for Hope Lodge
