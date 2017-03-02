Registration open for annual Rape Crisis walk

Registration is open for Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County's 9th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, scheduled for Saturday, April 8.

Registration and check-in will begin at 10 a.m. Coffee and breakfast will be provided for participants by the Lineboro- Manchester Lions Club prior to the walk. Promptly at 11 a.m., teams and individuals will be lined up to begin the one-mile walk. Walkers will venture out of Dutterer Family Park, onto Pennsylvania Avenue, and continue onto Main Street. The walk will continue up Main Street and conclude at Westminster City Park. After the walk, there will be pizza and DJ music.

The cost for the walk is $10. For the walk and a shirt, the cost is $20. After March 31, walk registration will increase to $20. There are no refunds. The inclement weather date is scheduled for April 9. To register, visit www.walkamilecc.org.