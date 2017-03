The Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club has been offering $1,000 scholarships to Manchester Valley High School graduates since the school's opening, with either one or two scholarships a season, depending on funds available.

The scholarship application is available at www.lmlions.org or can be obtained in the school counselor's office. Applications must be received by April 20. For more information, contact scholarship chairwoman Cindy Mullikin at info@catherinescause.com.