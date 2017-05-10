Flags for Heroes fundraiser seeking sponsors

The community is invited to honor a military, first responder, or other hero past or present, by sponsoring a flag as part of the Westminster Rotary Club Flags for Heroes fundraiser. The flags will fly on Memorial Day at the Westminster Cemetery and Carroll County Farm Museum.

Flags are $50 and, along with the tax-deductible donation, sponsors will receive the plaque used to identify their flag and a certificate for both the sponsor and their hero. Forms must be returned by May 25. For more information, call 443-536-8964 or visit www.rotaryofwestminster.com.