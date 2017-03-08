Fuchs seasons the air in Hampstead

The first thing you notice when stepping through the double doors at the new Fuchs North America plant in Hampstead, even before the gleaming green, white and brushed metal motif or the abundant natural light filtering through the sweeping wall of windows, is the smell.

A pungent fragrance of general spiciness that grabs the nostrils and tickles the throat, a melange sometimes peppery and sometimes sweet, or else richly redolent of holiday baking sprees, all depending on what the plant is grinding, mixing and packing at a given moment on a particular day.

"If they are doing a lot of cinnamon, it could be something yummy," said Shannon Cushen, Fuchs director of marketing, while giving a tour of the company's new facility on Wednesday.

The tour had just left the packing area where astringent aromas of black pepper and cumin had been predominate, when a wave of clove rolled through, a billow of oregano in its wake. This was courtesy of the bulk grinding area where workers were loading 20-pound bags of raw spices into a hopper, which were then pumped through pneumatic tubes to the top of a three-story grinding machine.

It's one of the areas of the facility that is still under construction, according to Lori Blake, Fuchs director of human resources.

"We're at about 50 percent," she said Wednesday, noting Fuchs plans to be fully operational in Hampstead by early summer, when it will shut down its former headquarters in Owings Mills, a facility it has now outgrown.

Fuchs North America is a "seasoning and flavor system" manufacturer, in the words of CEO Dan Cooper, and though the company once made and sold Old Bay Seasoning for the retail market, today it is an "industrial food company." The company mills, blends and packages spices, he said, but its primary role in the market place is helping other food companies create new recipes to take to the retail and dining public.

"We sell our products to other food companies that end up selling their product in either a grocery store or a restaurant change," he said.

It's been a good business model, with Fuchs seeing such a growth in sales over the past decade that it became clear the company's 80,000-square-foot Owings Mills facility was no longer sufficient to supply demand. The company announced its intention to move to Hampstead in early 2014, a move Cooper described at the time as ideal due to the parcel of land available and the chance to be part of the Hampstead community.

Construction broke ground on the new 220,000-square-foot facility — which, according to Cooper, will be fully operational by early summer and "employ over 150 employees here in the Hampstead area" — in 2015.

There were perhaps two dozen people visibly working inside the cavernous Fuchs warehouse and manufacturing floor on Wednesday, if not dumping bulk spices into the milling machine, then sweeping up around or manning the sophisticated industrial control room for the two 4,000-pound spice blenders and the five-story complex of silos that feed them. There is still a strong human element to the production chain despite more efficient and automated technology introduced at this new facility to keep down costs over the long haul, Cooper said.

But it was not the shiny new metal industrial equipment that had Cooper most excited about the new facility.

"What we're most excited about is our technical center," he said. "That's where we develop our products for our customers."

There's the research and development food lab, where food scientists measure out the tiniest fractions of any of the 1,619 ingredients available at the Hampstead facility to create new seasonings and a tasting area, where samples can be slipped through a trap door for a "sensory" evaluation by a customer.

"If we want to do a taste test, we have a better controlled area where we can do that," Cooper said. "In the past that was done in conference rooms, for example."

From there, seasonings go to a presentation kitchen where customers can see seasonings introduced their own products in real time by Fuchs corporate executive chef, Elizabeth Lindemer.

"We will have a customer come in, and we will recreate all those formulas with them and work hand in hand to develop exactly what they want," she said. "We have a ton more space here than we had in Owings Mills — we didn't have a separate lab and a kitchen."

The presentation kitchen features a curving breakfast bar of modernist design and an induction range set for visiting clients to witness a commissioned seasoning applied to their protein of choice.

On Wednesday, Lindemer prepared roasted sweet potatoes and parsnips along with pan fried salmon, each with unique seasonings inspired by traditional African cuisine. The vegetables were coated in baharat seasoning, "a mixture of very warm spices, a little bit of chili but it's not very hot," while the salmon were coated in berbere, traditionally a blend of chilies, ginger, cardamom, cumin and coriander.

"We thought that would be really fun to combine that with barbecue," Lindemer said. "You have the flavors you would have with barbecue — molasses, tomato, vinegar — all of those things coming in and combining that with this berbere."

Lindemer worked quickly, tilting the chrome pan to baste the fish in melted butter and olive oil while the vegetables roasted in the oven, plating two fillets and a cluster of seasoned starch nuggets on a square white setting in just about five minutes and with flare.

"Ta-da!" she said with a laugh. "This is what we do. We have fun too; we have a lot of fun."

