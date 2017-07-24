Deadline for FSA county committee nominations approaching

Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 1 to nominate eligible candidates to serve on local Farm Service Agency county committees.

According to an FSA news release, a person must participate or cooperate in an agency administered program and reside in the local administrative area where the election is being held to be eligible for a committee position. A complete list of eligibility requirements, more information and nomination forms are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.

County committees are made up of farmers and ranchers elected by other producers in their communities to guide the delivery of farm programs at the local level, according to the release. Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the FSA.

Committees consist of three to 11 members and meet once a month or as needed to make important decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues. Members serve three-year terms. Nationwide there are over 7,700 farmer and ranchers serving on FSA county committees.

