Reisterstown man arrested after allegedly found with 50 grams of heroin, fireworks

A Reisterstown man was arrested Saturday in Finksburg after he was allegedly found with 50 grams of heroin.

Danil Sergeyevich Frolov, 25, was charged with nine counts, including obstructing and hindering, possession of fireworks without a permit, resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled dangerous substance that was not marijuana. He was released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

A Carroll County Sheriff's deputy was sent to Wilda Drive and Nottingham Road in Finksburg. When he arrived, he saw a white Honda Accord parked in the middle of Wilda Drive and the driver, later identified as Frolov, slumped over in the driver's seat. He identified himself as a deputy and saw three pills in Frolov's lap, according to the statement of probable cause.

The deputy got Frolov out of the vehicle, and while he was being removed, Frolov attempted to flee. The deputy punched Frolov in the face and kneed him in the shoulder to detain Frolov, according to the statement.

After searching the vehicle, the deputy found two plastic baggies containing approximately 50 grams of suspected heroin, a plastic bag of about 12 grams of suspected cocaine, two fireworks, several pills, a Suboxone strip, a digital scale and $10,652, according to electronic court records.

The number listed for Frolov was not in service. A court date for Frolov had not been scheduled as of 5 p.m., according to electronic court records.

