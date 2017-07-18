Man arrested twice in two months for drug possession

A Reisterstown man was arrested Monday for the second time in two months on drug-related charges.

Danil Sergeyevich Frolov, of the unit block of Addleton Court, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, one charge of possession with intent to distribute and one count of possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute. He was initially held without bond, and continued to be after a Tuesday bail review, according to electronic court records. Another bail review was scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

According to the statement of charges, an officer from the Maryland State Police was patrolling the 140 Village Shopping Center in Westminster on May 5 when he came across a car in the parking lot with Frolov asleep inside.

The officer knocked on the window to speak with Frolov and when he opened the door, the officer could smell marijuana in the car and on his person. The officer searched the car and found 23 grams of heroin, a bag of alprazolam pills, 8.7 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, according to the statement.

No court date was listed as of 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Frolov was also indicted Tuesday on charges of narcotic possession with intent to distribute, several charges of possession and resisting arrest. He had been arrested on May 20 after he was allegedly found to be in possession of 50 grams of heroin with intent to distribute.

On July 7, his defense requested that the court deny a request for no bond bench warrant because Frolov is currently enrolled in an 18 month recovery program.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter