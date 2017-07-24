Union Bridge men arrested after allegedly shooting antique rifle

Two Union Bridge men were arrested Friday after allegedly shooting an antique rifle with the wrong ammunition.

Mark Wayne Forsythe, 54, and Manley Gene Raver, 27, both of the 4600 block of Priestland Road, were both charged with one count each of illegal possession of ammunition. Both were held without bail but released on $500 after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to electronic court records, Forsythe and Raver were also charged with possession of shotgun or rifle with a felony conviction, while Forsythe also had a charge of possession of a gun as a controlled dangerous substance. Those charges were entered as nolle prosequi, or abandoned by the state, Monday.

Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded to Forsythe's residence after receiving a report of someone injured in a firearms accident. A deputy spoke with a woman who took him to the firearm, which was broken into two pieces, according to the statement of charges.

The woman told the deputy the rifle was very old and used for decoration and that she had warned Forsythe not to shoot it. The wrong type of ammunition was used in the rifle, causing it to explode, another deputy explained, according to the statement. The second deputy identified the gun as a 1914 Mauser rifle.

After checking with the Maryland Gun Center, the deputy learned that Forsythe was not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition due to a felony conviction. The deputy spoke with Forsythe at Carroll Hospital, and after he was read his Miranda Rights, Forsythe told the deputy that he had shot the rifle after Raver had loaded it. He knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the statement.

The deputy later spoke with Raver, who said that he didn't try to shoot the rifle, but he was the one to carry it to the shooting location because Forsythe had difficulty walking. A check with the Maryland Gun Center revealed Raver is also prohibited from possessing guns due to a felony conviction, according to the statement.

Raver initially told the deputy that he didn't load the rifle but changed his answer to say that while he put the bullet in the chamber, he didn't close it. He also said he thought he was allowed to carry the firearm because it wasn't at his house, according to the statement.

While Raver finished a written statement, a woman came in and said that she had hidden the ammunition because she and the other woman didn't want the men to have the ammunition and be able to shoot the antique rifle. She gave the bullets back when Forsythe asked for them. A check with Maryland Gun Center revealed that the woman is also not allowed to possess ammunition or firearms due to having a final protective order against her, according to the statement.

A summons was issued for the woman, but she had not been arrested, as of 8 p.m. Monday.

Phone numbers were not listed for Forsythe or Raver. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.

