Manchester man charged with assaulting police officer

A Manchester man was arrested Thursday after police said he broke into a home and assaulted an arresting police officer.

Dawson Charles Ford, 18, of the 3500 block of Water Tank Road, has been charged with malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, fourth-degree burglary, resisting arrest, second-degree assault and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.

According to charging documents, police responded to a call Thursday afternoon that a man was breaking into a home in Westminster. Police said they discovered the front door had a broken window and broken glass was on the floor, and Ford had cuts on his arm. The homeowner said Ford used to live at the location, but had moved out several months ago.

During the arrest, police said Ford threw his head back and struck the officer, then struck the officer again with his elbow. Ford was released on $3,500 bond Thursday. He did not respond to a call Friday evening.

