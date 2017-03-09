Food Safety Training for Fruit & Vegetable Producers scheduled for March 27

The Maryland Department of Agriculture, University of Maryland Extension, and University of Maryland will be conducting an advanced food safety training workshop for fruit and vegetable producers on Monday, March 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The training will take place at the Maryland Department of Agriculture in Annapolis.

According to an MDA news release, the one-day workshop is intended for growers who have previously attended a basic Good Agricultural Practice training. The training is important for small- and large-scale producers who want to understand how to meet current FDA Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Rule requirements; are considering Good Agricultural Practice and Good Handling Practices certification; or are currently GAP/GHP certified and need to meet continuing education requirements. The training will focus on post harvest food safety issues.

Registration is required to ensure adequate materials are available. The registration form can be found at http://mda.maryland.gov/SiteAssets/Pages/default/3-27-17-Adv-GAP-Training.pdf. The fee for the program will be $15, and will cover lunch costs and materials provided to each participant. Attendees will receive a certificate of participation following the program.

