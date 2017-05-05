48th Union Mills Homestead Flower and Plant Market promises a variety of verdure

The Union Mills Homestead begins the spring season with its 48th annual Flower and Plant Market on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. The sale will be held rain or shine.

"We work really hard to offer a wonderful selection of locally grown plant material," said Marlene Lufriu, the event's chair. "We have a wonderful selection of herbs, perennials, hanging baskets, other annuals and vegetables."

Lufriu said the sale comes at the right time because "it's the beginning of the growing season and people are out looking for things to add to their garden." The market will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, featuring specialty growers and vendors.

The Historic Shriver House and Grist Mill will be open for tours, and the Blacksmith Shop and Gift Shop will also be open. Kountry Kafe Catering will have a light lunch menu with items available for purchase. The Roslyn Garden Club will host a hands-on project in the Children's Garden Corner on Sunday.

According to Union Mills Homestead Executive Director Jane Sewell, the market has "quite a following."

"People come back year after year because of the quality. We have a great reputation for having exceptional plants," Sewell said.

Volunteer James Shriver said his mother Esther Shriver was the originator of the market in the 1970s.

"She was a volunteer and thought it would be a good fundraiser," Shriver said. "She enjoyed gardening and plants and saw that people had an interest in it. The first weekend in May seemed like an ideal time and that's been the date ever since."

Shriver said the plants are unique and healthy but "not overgrown."

"We have plants that grow in the sun, shade, and partial shade," Shriver said. "I think people will be pleasured to see the variety we offer."

If you go

What: 48th annual Flower and Plant Market

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: Union Mills Homestead, 3311 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

Cost: Free admission. Plant prices vary.