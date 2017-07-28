State police urge drivers to avoid watery roadways

Maryland State Police is urging motorists to be cautious when driving on roads this weekend, due to forecasts of heavy rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until 2 p.m. Saturday, warning that the weather system passing over the area has the potential to bring 3 to 5 inches of rain and the possibility of flash flooding.

As of 6:40 p.m. Friday, neither the state police's Westminster Barrack nor the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had reported road closures due to flooding.

In a news release, state police said it will work with the State Highway Administration and Maryland Emergency Management Agency to address safety concerns caused by the inclement weather.

The police agency is also asking drivers to be cautious when driving on roadways and to avoid roadways covered with water.

Motorists should follow the mantra, "turn around, don't drown," and be cautious when driving on roads with water on them. It can be difficult to estimate how much water is on a road, and the state police urge people to turn around instead of risking it, according to the release.

People should also avoid roads with low-hanging branches or downed wires instead of trying to navigate around them, according to the release.

If a traffic signal is out, it should be treated as a four-way stop. Drivers should also be cognizant of road closures and other signs, and be careful about hydroplaning, according to the release.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio