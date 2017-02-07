Plan to tear down flat-iron building gets a hearing with Mount Airy council

The Mount Airy Town Council will hold a March public hearing to address plans for the flat-iron building on Park Avenue and Main Street.

The public hearing will address the first phase of a two-part plan to knock down the current flat-iron building, replace it and increase parking in front of Main Street businesses. While the council was originally scheduled to set a public hearing for the second phrase, the council members decided to push the project back a few months after hearing from several Main Street business owners and other town residents during the monthly meeting Monday.

The first phase of the plan will turn Park Avenue, by Main Street, into a one-way street by the municipal lot, Councilman Bob King said. The council is looking at immediate fixes for parking in the downtown portion of Mount Airy that could be done for a minimal cost, in addition to the two phases, he said.

Park Avenue is one of the more dangerous intersections because people make illegal left turns, Councilman Scott Strong said. There are a lot of minor incidents on Park Avenue and Main Street involving broken mirrors, King said, adding that the traffic in Mount Airy is represented by the pedestrian walk sign that reminds people that cars might not stop for the flashing lights.

Under the second phase, Cross Street, which currently borders the municipal lot, would be widened to 24 feet and would be used as a way to connect people from Park Avenue to Center Street, according to the presentation from the Monday meeting.

King said this will help address the Mount Airy fire company's concerns about getting to people on Main Street without being able to use Park Avenue. But Strong still had concerns about the effect of the changes on the fire company's response time, he said.

Once the changes have been made, King said, traffic would be able to flow onto Main Street from Center Street, which is planned to connect to Md. 27, with traffic leaving Main Street via Park Avenue; currently, Park Avenue and Md. 27 are connected.

But getting to the changes first requires the Town Council to hear from the public and then take a vote. Many of the business owners who came to Monday's meeting expressed concerns about the impact of both phrases on their businesses. While the council and town staff are working to schedule the project so it would be finished by the end of summer, King said that only works if nothing comes up to delay it.

Council President Peter Helt said he understands the concerns, considering he owns a Main Street business. He said he talks all the time to Main Street business owners, who say they want limited closings. The town is trying to do that with its first phase, he said.

"Phase 1 is not as efficient as it could be, but it essentially allows us to keep Main Street open," Helt said.

The town shouldn't have to close Main Street for the first phase, and looking ahead to the second phase, Helt said he thinks they could limit the closures, including trying to do bigger construction projects, such as tearing down the flat-iron building, on Sundays or Mondays.

While the Town Council and staff are trying to create a schedule that won't bleed into the busy season for businesses, they are also bound by another timeline — one established by the instability of the flat-iron building.

"They can't predict it's going to fall down tomorrow or 10 years from now, but left on its own devices, it will fall," King said.

With the flat-iron building positioned the way it is, Helt said he is concerned that a truck could hit it and cause the building to fall.

"I would hate to see it torn down — I'm a historian — but there was no way around it," Helt said.

The council will hear comments from the town at 7:30 p.m. March 20, and King said he hopes people turn out. He's been on the council for five years, and three of those years have been discussing the building. He said residents haven't been as active in previous meetings, but because he wants to hear citizen comments, he hopes that will change during the public hearing.

"We spent so many volunteering hours, so many staff hours, so much capital on a decision like this," King said.

If you go

What: Public hearing on flat-iron building phases, including Main Street impacts and parking

When: 7:30 p.m. March 20