Firefighter 50 rolls through Carroll

The annual Firefighter 50 cycling event rolled through the area for the sixth time Sunday.

Featuring a series of riding trails throughout northern Carroll County, eastern Frederick County and southern Adams County in Pennsylvania, the race offered participants the option to pick from one of four routes — a 35-mile route, a 50-mile one, a 100-mile journey or a paved and dirt 30-mile route called the Dirty 30.

Registration started at 6:30 a.m. Support and gear vans followed the cyclists providing cold drinks and snacks for riders during the journey. Each route began and ended at the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, 2030 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Westminster.

Money raised during the event will go to support the fire company.