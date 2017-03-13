Fire Marshal's Office investigating garage fire in New Windsor

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that occurred this weekend.

Twenty firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Bowersox Road in New Windsor at about 10:36 p.m. on March 11, according to a news release from the State Fire Marshal's Office. The fire started inside a 25-foot by 25-foot one-story wood frame garage, which was detached from the house.

The structure had an estimated structure loss of $5,000 and an estimated content loss of $1,000, according to the release. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the blaze.

The cause of fire is under investigation. Anyone having additional information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-836-4844.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13