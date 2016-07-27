ATV fire spreads to barn on Bark Hill Road

An ATV fire on Peace & Plenty Farm in Union Bridge spread to a barn Tuesday night, causing roughly $70,000 in total damage.

Firefighters were called around 9:53 p.m. to respond to a fully involved 20-by-80-foot shed fire in the 4300 block of Bark Hill Road, according to Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Company Public Information Officer Perry Jones Jr. About 50 firefighters from Union Bridge, New Windsor, Taneytown, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Libertytown, Rocky Ridge, and Frederick County Company 9 responded, Jones said.

The fire was under control after about 45 minutes, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The estimated loss of the structure was approximately $40,000, with loss of contents estimated at $30,000, according to the fire marshal.

"The community response was wonderful," Jones said in a phone interview. "Farmers and neighbors were there after the fire was out, helping to recover what was salvageable and helping to haul debris away."

Joe Schwartzbeck, owner of Peace & Plenty Farm, said he wished to thank those who came to help.

"You have a broken heart, but it was filled by the people that came out to help," Schwartzbeck said in a phone interview. "A fire leaves a nasty mess, and it's overwhelming. But it's real satisfying that you have neighbors that will help."

The owners discovered a Kawasaki Mule all-terrain vehicle parked in front of the barn on fire, according to the fire marshal. The fire quickly spread to the barn and the owners' attempts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful.

No serious injuries were reported, although Schwartzbeck told responders he sustained burns to his feet but refused treatment at the scene, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

The Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

Caption Cpl. Jon Light on the alleged arson murder Cpl. Jon Light discusses the alleged arson and murder in Hampstead. (Heather Mongilio / Carroll County Times) Cpl. Jon Light discusses the alleged arson and murder in Hampstead. (Heather Mongilio / Carroll County Times) Caption Cpl. Jon Light on the alleged arson murder Cpl. Jon Light discusses the alleged arson and murder in Hampstead. (Heather Mongilio / Carroll County Times) Cpl. Jon Light discusses the alleged arson and murder in Hampstead. (Heather Mongilio / Carroll County Times) Caption Families of children with disabilities, chronic illness celebrate Christmas Families of children with disabilities, chronic illness celebrate Christmas. (Emily Chappell/Carroll County Times) Families of children with disabilities, chronic illness celebrate Christmas. (Emily Chappell/Carroll County Times) Caption Manchester Valley boys basketball beats Winters Mill Manchester Valley boys basketball coach Bernie Koontz talks about his team's win over Winters Mill. (Tom Worgo / Carroll County Times) Manchester Valley boys basketball coach Bernie Koontz talks about his team's win over Winters Mill. (Tom Worgo / Carroll County Times) Caption Cpl. Jon Light on the sledding collision Cpl. Jon Light discusses the fatal sledding collision on Lineboro Road. (Heather Mongilio / Carroll County Times) Cpl. Jon Light discusses the fatal sledding collision on Lineboro Road. (Heather Mongilio / Carroll County Times) Caption Video Q&A: Manchester Valley's Lindsay Seipp Q&A with Manchester Valley senior forward Lindsay Seipp. (Megan Woodward and Max Simpson / Carroll County Times) Q&A with Manchester Valley senior forward Lindsay Seipp. (Megan Woodward and Max Simpson / Carroll County Times)

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben